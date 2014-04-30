New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- As consumer health continues to expand, a growing number of companies from outside the industry are investing in the market. However, in some points - including manufacturing, advertising and distribution regulations - the industry can vary starkly from other consumer packaged goods industries. This global briefing explores the advantages and pitfalls inherent to the industry and how producers can adapt to the changing consumer and regulatory environments.
Euromonitor International's Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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