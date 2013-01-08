Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health (World) - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Euromonitor International examines the strategies shaping the consumer health industry in 2012 and beyond. Included is an in-depth breakdown of the macro trends driving success and failure in the industry, and how the top companies and brands are reacting, in order to best position themselves for long-term growth. This briefing also includes in-depth analyses of the mergers and acquisitions market, the evolving regulatory landscape, and trends in research and development.
Euromonitor International's Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health (World) global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Corporate Strategies in Consumer Health
- Amway Corp in Consumer Health (World)
- Reckitt Benckiser Plc in Consumer Health (World)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc in Consumer Health (World)
- Merck KGaA in Consumer Health (World)
- Bayer AG in Consumer Health (World)
- Johnson & Johnson Inc in Consumer Health (World)
- Boehringer Ingelheim in Consumer Health (World)
- Procter & Gamble in Consumer Health (World)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in Consumer Health (World)