Decatur, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Our Corporate Vacation Benefits Program offers an exclusive membership that provides extraordinary vacation packages with extra services and amenities at wholesale pricing. This benefit provides the employee access to unlimited vacation packages per year. Currently, over 750 vacations are offered on a rolling calendar that appeal to a variety of budgets and traveling preferences.



Ms. Dyer consults with Employers to build a wellness program in which their employees will actually participate. We will implement best practices in order to maximize your company’s return on investment. There will be collaboration on how to communicate the details of the program, provide on-going program analysis and create an organic initiative that results in a positive environment for the companies best assets, their employees.



This unique and innovative membership is available for special corporate pricing, making the most of your budget while engaging and motivating those involved. Your company can choose to fringe the membership, offer it as a contributory benefit, or a non-contributory benefit while receiving unparalleled value.



The program also offers an incentive membership that can be used by the company as a sales or reward incentive for employees or customers.



GONE AGAIN TRAVEL & TOURS, team of skilled professionals Vacation Benefits Specialists, will work with you and your staff to develop and deploy a customized program. The development will be in line with your management goals as we seek to make an impact on your ROI. We are here to augment your staff with a simple and painless implementation process. We can provide employee presentations and enrollment on-site, on-line or a combination of the two. Our team will work with you to design a roll-out program that is most appropriate for your company.



Improving employee health and wellness has become an effort companies today simply cannot afford to ignore. Let us show you how this unique concept can create a better workplace environment that produces optimal results and a positive impact on your bottom line. Let us show you how to balance the lives of your employees…one vacation at a time. Contact: Crystal Dyer fun@goneagaintravel.com, 678.856.5483, http://www.goneagaintravel.com



About Gone Again Travel & Tours

Gone Again Travel & Tours, was established in 1999 and is your affordable luxury vacation concierge for groups of any size. We help you “Vacation More, For Less!” Specialist for Dream-Trips Vacation Benefit Plans, Destination Weddings & Expo’s, Wedding Guest Travel Arrangements, Group Adventures, Special Needs Equipment Rentals, Business Networking Event Organizers. You Dream It And We Create Your Dreamtrips Life!