Corporate Video Production Company Launches BONOMOTION.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Video production company BONOMOTION has launched an official website at Bonomotion.com. The professionally-designed website was explicitly developed in order to showcase the company’s work and clientele to a much wider audience.



Therefore, a major focal point of the website is a Portfolio page that displays a comprehensive gallery of videos created by the company for clients and personal projects. These videos, which can be delivered on any desired platform, span a wide range of topics and styles. These include production projects for business, events, entertainment, real estate, virtual media, fashion, and more. Users can apply a filter in order to narrow down the showcase to the type of video being searched for.



In addition, there is also a section that provides an extensive and detailed list of the company’s services, including television commercials, Corporate Video Production, real estate video tours, career media services, fashion show coverage, web videos, and much more. Furthermore, the company offers video production support in the form of such services as 3D animation and graphic design, multilingual voice over work, video editing, and so on.



Users can also access a blog section that provides information on a number of topics and concerns relevant to video production, such as insider information, updates on the industry, tips on marketing and video production, and the like. As a whole, the website is intended to engage with both existing and potential clients by being aesthetic, informative, and welcoming. Clients are even encouraged to submit detailed requests for projects on the “Contact Us” page.



About BONOMOTION

BONOMOTION was launched in 2003 by BeanoVision Productions, an acclaimed Miami-based production company.