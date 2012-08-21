Corporate VoIP Offer Aimed at Radio Stations, The Next Big Thing from TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Leading business telecom solution provider TelcoDepot.com has introduced a new special discount VoIP offer for radio stations which will assist them in acquiring essential communications facilities such hosted VoIP plans, intercom systems, real-time conferencing, key telephone systems, access control systems, video surveillance & security units and more, at reduced rates and in a seamless, stress-free manner, while also providing quality technical support options to improve their existing communications. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system supplies, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



TelcoDepot.com now offers a special telecom discount for radio stations which is designed to provide them with high-end communications equipment such as VoIP phone systems and VoIP service, Intercom systems, access control, key telephone systems, Real-time Conferencing (audio & video), video surveillance & security solutions, public address systems, various equipment cabling and networking solutions and more, with reduced pricing. TelcoDepot.com now provides corporate discounts on bulk purchases of various types of telecom equipment for radio stations. TelcoDepot.com may also provide special support packages and incentives to radio stations participating in the discount offer.



"Radio stations have a unique and important role to play in local and global media communications, and they need to maintain the highest standards in their communications protocol, systems and equipment for all broadcasting activities and operations. TelcoDepot.com is a trusted provider of phone systems and hosted VoIP Internet services for its clients in various industries, and we have the experience and expertise to assist radio stations in choosing industry-optimized and high performance communications solutions for their daily operations," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com optimized phone system and VoIP service offer for radio stations, including details on availability, pricing, discounts, systems and more, please call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.