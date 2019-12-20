Corporate Wellness Management Market 2019 Industry Key Players - Virgin Pulse, Vitality Group, Privia Health, Marino Wellness, Truworth Wellness

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Market Overview



Corporate wellness management programs are used for increasing productivity, improvement in employee satisfaction and decreasing long term costs. The corporate wellness comprises of activities like health education, weight management programs, and on-site fitness facilities and programs. It also helps in improving the health conditions of the employees suffering from diseases like depression, hypertension and so on. The wellness management programs improve the financial, mental and physical health of employees and also mitigates the cost of healthcare and improve the quality of life for the workforce.



The major barriers to the implementation of these wellness programs are the failed results and significantly limiting the potential benefits it provides. In 2018, research conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found no positive impact on corporate wellness management programs. This has forced all the corporate wellness management companies to assess ways of improving the wellness programs and provide action plans and quality education to its consumers. Some companies in the U.S are using a lottery system with exciting rewards like theatre or sports tickets to encourage the employees to engage in the corporate wellness management programs.



The global corporate wellness management market report analyses the continuous expansion in the competitive landscape, market trends, strategic planning and the potential opportunities for the key companies in the growth of the market. The ongoing management support and accountability are critical to the rise in the corporate wellness management market. Model programs and methods to effectively communicate with the employees can overcome the barriers of engagement and help the companies to become more popular and inventive. The report also includes the study of major developments in the market like acquisitions, agreements, expansions, and collaborations in the market.



Global Market Key Players :



Provant Health

Central Corporate Wellness

Wellsource

Wellness Corporate Solutions

EXOS

Cambia Health Solutions

Virgin Pulse

Vitality Group

Privia Health

Marino Wellness

Truworth Wellness



Market Segmentation



Based on the market segmentation of corporate wellness management, the types of products are Smoking Cessation, Fitness, Health Risk Assessment, Stress Management, Nutrition Management, and Weight Management and so on. The worksite environmental changes and policy strategies in the corporate wellness management market target the whole workforce in the organizational structures and enhance the health conditions of employees on the worksite. And based on the market segmentation by applications, the corporate wellness management market can be classified as Large- scale organizations, Small and medium scale organizations. Workplace wellness programs have been around the 1970s and have gained new popularity as cost-saving corporate wellness management programs are gaining preference.



Regional Overview



Countries like Brazil, Canada, United States, France, Germany, Russia, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Spain, UK, India, Korea, China, Japna, Mexico, South Africa, and other GCC countries are among the global hubs of the corporate wellness management market. Healthy People 2020, a blueprint for the 10 years national initiative in the United States, is focusing on skill development and lifestyle behavioral changes for increasing leadership support and support the social and physical environment of the workplace. The report also points towards the global inclination of the key drivers in influencing the market growth, challenges, and opportunities that will impact future developments.



Industry News



CNO Financial Group Inc., a financial services holding company based in Indiana, received the Gold Workplace Health Achievement Recognition from the American Heart Association for the second year in a row, for outstanding efforts to implement quality workplace employee health programs and building a culture of health and well being in the workplace.



