Corporate Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Quest Diagnostics, Optum, Compsych, Fitlinxx

Compsych (United States), Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States), Optum, Inc. (United States), Virgin Pulse (United States), Quest Diagnostics (United States), EXOS (United States), Privia Health (United States), Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore) , Sodexo (France), Vitality Group (Spain), Truworth Wellness (India), Fitlinxx (United States)



Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches an upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from medium-sized organizations, emerging countries, and growth in the private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.



2018, Vitality Group, collaborated with seven health companies including Vida Health, Happify Health, Headspace, U.S. Preventive Medicine, Wellness Corporate Solutions, eHealth Screenings, and Zipongo.



by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Emerging Economies

- Growing Focus on Employee Retention

- Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

- Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

- Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations



Market Trend:

- Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

- Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Corporate Wellness Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Corporate Wellness market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Corporate Wellness Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Corporate Wellness

Chapter 4: Presenting the Corporate Wellness Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Corporate Wellness market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Corporate Wellness Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



