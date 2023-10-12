NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Corporate Wellness Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Corporate Wellness market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Compsych (United States), Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States), Optum, Inc. (United States), Virgin Pulse (United States), Quest Diagnostics (United States), EXOS (United States), Privia Health (United States), Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore), Sodexo (France), Vitality Group (Spain), Truworth Wellness (India), Fitlinxx (United States).



Scope of the Report of Corporate Wellness

Corporate wellness refers to a comprehensive approach taken by businesses to promote the health and well-being of their employees. This holistic strategy encompasses various programs, initiatives, and policies aimed at improving the physical, mental, and emotional health of the workforce. Corporate wellness initiatives often include activities such as fitness programs, health screenings, stress management workshops, nutritional counseling, and mental health support. These programs are designed to create a workplace culture that values and prioritizes employee health, leading to increased job satisfaction, productivity, and overall employee engagement. Employers may offer wellness incentives, such as gym memberships, health insurance discounts, or other perks to encourage participation. The goal of corporate wellness is not only to prevent health issues but also to create a positive and supportive work environment that fosters the well-being of employees.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being



Market Trends:

Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees

Rising Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Emerging Economies

Growing Focus on Employee Retention



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



