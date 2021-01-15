New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Corporate wellness comprises numerous health & wellness programs usually conducted at workplaces to promote employee health and well-being. These programs are specifically designed to encourage a wide range of mental wellness and physical fitness activities across organizations to enhance employee engagement and improve their overall productivity.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The global corporate wellness market is foreseen to grow at a tremendous pace over the forthcoming years. The indispensable factors behind the global market growth are the rising focus of organizations on employee health management, surging adoption of workplace wellness programs, and the increasing number of employees suffering from chronic ailments that drastically impact their productivity.



The other crucial factors spurring the global market growth include the growing working population, increasing government initiatives to promote employees' mental health & wellness, rising female workforces, and augmenting work pressure. Today, various corporate wellness services like stress management, health risk assessment, and nutrition & weight management are rapidly gaining traction across the global corporate sector. Companies like Google and Accenture hire expert nutritionists and fitness coaches to impart the benefits of fitness practices like yoga and balanced diets among the employees. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further bolstered market growth. More companies are adopting such programs to help their employees deal better with stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic-induced lockdown and self-isolation.



Regional Landscape



North America spearheads the global corporate wellness market, owing to the region's thriving corporate sector, burgeoning adoption of corporate wellness programs and employee health policies, and rising government initiatives to promote mental health awareness.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Corporate Wellness market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Corporate Wellness market are listed below:



Fitbit, Inc., ComPsych, Marino Wellness, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, Beacon Health Options, Truworth Wellness, EXOS, Vitality Group, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness, Well Nation, Privia Health, SOL Wellness, ADURO, INC.



By Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fitness, Health Risk Assessment, Nutrition & Weight Management, Health Screening, Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Others



By Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Organizations/Employers, Psychological Therapists



By Delivery Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Onsite, Offsite



By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Corporate Wellness Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Corporate Wellness Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Corporate Wellness Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Corporate Wellness Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



