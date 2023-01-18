London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Corporate Wellness Market Scope & Overview



The global corporate wellness market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing importance of health and wellness programs in workplace settings. In recent years, employers have realized the impact of employee health and wellness on employee productivity, job satisfaction, and overall performance. As a result, more and more companies are investing in corporate wellness programs to ensure their employees stay healthy and productive.



Key Players Covered in Corporate Wellness market report are:



Aduro Biotech, Inc.,

ComPsych Corporation,

Virgin Pulse, Inc.,

Vitality Group, Inc.



A corporate wellness program provides access to a variety of wellness resources, such as health screenings, fitness classes, nutrition programs, and mental health services. These programs not only help to increase employee health and wellbeing but also positively impact the employer's bottom line. According to a recent survey by the National Business Group on Health, companies that invest in wellness programs have reported a return on investment of $1.50 to every dollar spent.



The global corporate wellness market is segmented based on the type of services offered, target population, mode of delivery, and geography. By type of services offered, the market includes nutrition and weight management, stress management, physical activity, and behavioural wellness. The target population segment includes adults, children, and seniors. By mode of delivery, the market is divided into onsite, offsite, and mobile programs. In terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation as Follows:



By type:

- fitness and weight management

- health risk assessment

- health screening

- smoking cessation

- stress management



By end user:

- private sector

- public sector and others



By region:

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- North America

- Rest of the World (RoW)



The market is expected to grow further as companies continue to recognize the importance of wellness programs and increasing number of employers look to outsource their corporate wellness needs. Moreover, technological advancements have led to more innovation in the corporate wellness space, allowing organizations to reach larger audiences with their wellness initiative. Additionally, government initiatives such as Affordable Care Act and Healthy People 2020 are also propelling the growth of the global corporate wellness market.



In conclusion, there is a high demand for corporate wellness programs and the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Employers must invest in corporate wellness initiatives to ensure their employees stay healthy, productive, and loyal to the company. With changing demographics and technology, it is essential for companies to stay ahead of trends to remain competitive in the market.



