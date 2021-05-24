Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Corporate Wellness Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Corporate Wellness Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Corporate Wellness. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Compsych (United States),Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States),Optum, Inc. (United States),Virgin Pulse (United States),Quest Diagnostics (United States),EXOS (United States),Privia Health (United States),Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore) ,Sodexo (France),Vitality Group (Spain),Truworth Wellness (India),Fitlinxx (United States).



Definition:

Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches an upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from medium-sized organizations, emerging countries, and growth in the private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.



Market Trend:

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations



Challenges:

Low Participation Rate of Employees in Corporate Wellness Program in Emerging Countries



Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Emerging Economies

Growing Focus on Employee Retention

Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees



The Global Corporate Wellness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



