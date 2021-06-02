Corporate Wellness Services Market: Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches an upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from medium-sized organizations, emerging countries, and growth in the private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.



Some Players from complete research coverage: Healthcare Bluebook, Sodexo, Vitals, Wellness Corporate Solutions, EXOS, ClearCost Health, Optum, Inc., Castlight Health, ComPsych, Healthsparq & ProvantHealth



Market Growth Drivers

- Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

- Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

- Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations



Influencing Trend

- Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

- Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs



Restraints

- Low Adoption of Wellness Solution Program in Small Corporate Organizations

- Integration of corporate wellness programs with various systems



Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Emerging Economies

- Growing Focus on Employee Retention

- Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees



Challenges

- Low Participation Rate of Employees in Corporate Wellness Program in Emerging Countries



