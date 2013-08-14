CorporateProfile.com Launches NYC Urban Guidebook Video Series Aimed to Help Travelers Navigate New York City

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- New York City is one of the world's most visited cities by travelers from around the world. In an effort to help educate them before boarding their flights, Corporate Profile®, a multi-media news provider, creating original daily news segments, has embarked on a video campaign called the NYC Urban Guidebook to help visitors better understand the in-and-outs of New York City including the best places to visit. The series is currently streaming on the ClearVISION Network, an innovative in-airport TV network which features the best entertainment, news, music, and sports programming for travelers. The series can also be viewed on CorporateProfile.com’s page by following this link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2013/08/07/nyc-urban-guidebook-subway-101-annoying-habits-of-tourists/



The first video in the series takes a light-hearted approach to subway etiquette and makes those new-to-the-city aware of the do’s and don’ts when navigating the NYC subway system. According to the guide’s host, AnnaMaria Chen, most New York subway riders don’t appreciate a “Subway doorman” (self-appointed himself/herself the job of holding the closing doors). Sometimes the needs of the many people already on the subway outweigh the needs of the few (person rushing to catch the subway). Chen also points out how “Subway Groomers” who are plucking eyebrows, curling eyelashes, flossing teeth, or clipping fingernails on the subway are not embraced even by hard-core subway riders.



New videos in the NYC Urban Guidebook are expected to stream on ClearVision. Other upcoming videos in series include, yellow-cab etiquette, and where to find the city’s most popular events and attractions. Corporate Profile is a content provider for the ClearVISION & ConnectiMED Networks. For more information, log on to http://www.corporateprofile.com.



About Corporate Profile®

Corporate Profile® is a multi-media news provider, creating original daily news segments and interviews covering topics including finance, fashion, medicine, charitable causes, lifestyle, and wellness through http://www.corporateprofile.com. Financial segments are broadcast on http://www.cpreports.com, which provides viewers and readers fresh, original, and highly informative ideas and market commentary from Wall Street.