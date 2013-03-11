Corpus Christi Restaurants Serve the Best Fast Food in Town

Corpus Christi, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- If there is one thing Corpus Christi restaurants are known for, it is delicious food. Restaurants in this town offer some of the most authentic, finger licking food on the go which is a hit with children as well as adults. This year the trend is likely to continue with big brands like Bull Chicks stealing the show.



Bull Chicks, which started out as a local Corpus Christi food outlet is today, all over the country. The brand since its inception has maintained quality in both food as well as service. With spring season kicking in, the brand in its latest promotion has invited patrons as well as new customers to come try out their burger feast. Of all the Corpus Christi restaurants, Bull Chicks is by far the most recommended.



And, it is not just the food that stands out. It is the love and affection shown by the staff is serving the best food in town. the company firmly believes in the idea of family friendly dining and uses every element of its menu and service to reflect the sentiment.



On the menu customers can find a whopping number of 20 different burgers. No other Corpus Christi restaurants are known to serve this kind of lavish spread of burgers. In addition Bull Chicks is also known to serve the best wings, salads and wraps. A testament to the popularity of this brand is the growing customer list.



Also colloquially known as the best kept secret of the south, the brand has in many ways excelled customer expectations. Fast food industry which is estimated to bring in revenue worth $110 million this year is a figure likely to increase with Corpus Christi restaurants like Bull Chicks making a splash.



The brand and its menu are so popular that entrepreneurs from all over the country are coming forward to be part of the legacy by joining their ever expanding family of franchisers. In fact, Bull Chicks is one of the many Corpus Christi restaurants that has an exponential growth in the number of new franchises awarded this year. It is only a matter of time before this brand will take over the lion share of the fast food market.



With a versatile menu, a unique mix of delicacies, staff dedicated to excellence and a personable ambience, Bull Chicks is not just known to serve the best burgers in Texas, it is also soon to become a household name all over the United States. The brand is well in track with the rapid growth in the fast food industry and the legacy is on its way of making history. To know more about the brand, try their unique menu and be a part of the Bull Chicks experience log onto http://www.bullchicks.com/



Media Contact

BullChicks Franchise LLC

400 Mann Street, Suite 703

Corpus Christi Texas 78401

Phone: 1-855-LUV-bull

http://www.bullchicks.com/