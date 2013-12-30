Corr Chilled - The Best High Quality Display Refrigerator Supplier

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Corr Chilled is a dedicated company that is involved in providing catering equipment for commercial purposes including an extensive range of product categories to choose from. They endeavor to serve each and every shop, café, bar, and other stores with perfect units and equipment that range from catering equipment to refrigeration to ware washing to commercial laundry. Corr Chilled is a reputed and sought after supplier of display fridges under the refrigeration category that covers an array of different styles and makes of display fridge. Top quality display fridges are available by superior commercial brands that consist of Interlevin, Frilixa, Trimco, Mafirol, and many more.



The seven main types of display fridges and their key features are as follows:-



Cake Fridges- Ideal for displaying and storing cakes, pastries and desserts, with a wide selection of glass door cake fridges in different sizes.



Counter Top Refrigerated Display- It can display an array of chilled food items including drinks, snacks, tapas, sushi, and more, with curved glass fronts, ideal for coffee shops and cafes.



Double Door Display Fridges- Comes with two-door opening and hinged or sliding door options, it is ideal to exhibit and display huge amounts of chilled products for retail.



Merchandisers- Perfect for promoting sales and impulse shopping, the best display unit for chilled products.



Patisserie Display Fridges- Ideal for bakeries and delis, the variety ranges from stainless steel displays to curved glass to conventional wooden counters.



Single Door Display Fridges- Suitable to display everything chilled from drinks to snacks to sandwiches, comes with a full glass door front.



Under Counter Display Fridges- Ideal unit when extra capacity is required without utilizing too much space.



Corr Chilled helps its customers to save money on almost all products by providing them at the most affordable prices. At the same time, there are certain offers and discounts available on the best commercial brands that are available on the website. It does not only exhibit any products, but the finest in the market.



About Corr Chilled

Corr Chilled is an online ecommerce website that is devoted to provide top quality commercial equipment to serve one’s business requirements. The main aim is to offer leading branded products, competitive pricing, and efficient customer service, which helps make purchases stress-free and easy. https://www.corrchilled.co.uk



Media Contact:-

James Castle

The Forum,

Suite 24, Tameside Business Park,

Denton, Manchester M34 3QS

United Kingdom

info@corrchilled.co.uk

0161 320 2670

https://www.corrchilled.co.uk