Correcting W2 Made Easy - EzW2Correction Software from halfpricesoft.com Eliminates the Needs of Red Forms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Priced at just $39 per installation, ezW2Correction, the W-2C and W-3C filling and printing software from halfpricesoft.com, is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. Employers that need to file form W-2 correcting forms can try out the new 2013 edition, which was approved by SSA to print all W-2C and W-3C forms on white paper.



This new W-2C software eliminates the needs of the expensive red forms. It was also improved with the form level help buttons. The new graphic interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start preparing tax forms immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with tax software is non-existent with this W2 correcting software, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With ezW2Correction software, we have responded to the customers’ request of a simple way to print and file corrected W-2 forms quickly.”



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that lets users get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp#DOWNLOAD, even if they have no accounting background or little computer experience. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



The main features include:



- Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms too.

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Free trial before purchasing



Price at $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay Offer), this w-2c form printing software is highly affordable for any size business. Customers can even download the software for free and sample its features before purchasing a license key to activate it for unlimited use.



Customers who would like to acquire ezW2 Correction software free of charge can take advantage of a special offer through TrialPay. Simply by trying products and services from partners of Halfpricesoft.com and TrialPay, customers can receive a license key without cost. Advertising fees paid by TrialPay advertisers cover the cost of the license key.



No more w-2 C and W-3C filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.