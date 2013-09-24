Corrections Corp of America (NYSE:CXW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Corrections Corp Of America (NYSE:CXW) was announced concerning whether certain Corrections Corp Of America officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Corrections Corp Of America (NYSE:CXW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Corrections Corp Of America officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns certain actions by Corrections Corp Of America's Board of Directors in connection with the potential understaffing of prison guards, in violation of Corrections Corp Of America contracts, at Corrections Corp Of America run prisons.



Corrections Corp Of America reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.61 billion in 2009 to over $1.75 billion in 2012.



Shares of Corrections Corp Of America (NYSE:CXW) grew from $9.82 per share in March 2009 to as high as $40.78 per share in April 2013.



On September 23, 2013, NYSE:CXW shares closed at $34.98 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Corrections Corp Of America have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com