Corroborating QuickBooks US and QuickBooks UK to Handle VAT Filings

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- QuickBooks UK and QuickBooks U.S. have different ways of handling taxes, and this crucial difference is reflected well in the two versions of QuickBooks.



Simply because, the U.S. has a sales tax whereas the UK version uses VAT that are exclusive from one version to the other. This also pertains to companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements. Because the US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT, data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



QuickBooks UK keeps track of VAT across all sales, expenses and other transactions, generate VAT returns in one step, check exactly how much VAT is owed at any given time, charge the correct amount of VAT on products and services and easily manage VAT adjustments that may affect the next VAT return. QuickBooks UK also calculates the tax owed and sets reminders of when a VAT return is due.



E-Tech's International edition conversion service modifies the nationality of QuickBooks, bringing both versions into sync. Limitations include payroll transactions that cannot be transferred from one file to another and payroll checks that will only be transferred as regular checks with full line item details. Usernames are also not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file and users would need to be re-created after the merge.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks US to UK conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk