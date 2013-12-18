Corrosion Inhibitor Market Poise $ 5.98 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The “Global Corrosion Inhibitors – Water & oil based, organic & inorganic type, applications, raw materials trends & forecasts (2010 – 2015)” analyzes the corrosion inhibitor market by type, applications, and geography and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the corrosion inhibitor in major geographies of North America, Europe, and Asia.



The global corrosion inhibitor market is expected to grow from $4.80 billion in 2010 to $5.98 billion in 2015, at an estimated CAGR of 4.5% from 2010 to 2015.



Browse 126 data tables/figures and in-depth TOC on global corrosion inhibitor market.

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Growth in the end-user industries, growth in Asia, increasing scope of applications, focus on innovations to produce efficient and safe inhibitor remain the key drivers for the corrosion inhibitor market. Rising cost of raw materials, regulatory issues, and environmental concerns are the key challenges that the industry is facing.



The water based segment, which was estimated to be worth $3.60 billion in 2010, accounted for the largest share; i.e. 75% of the overall corrosion inhibitor market. This segment is expected to reach $4.54 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 4.8% for the same period. Other growth segments, which are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.6%, are oil based and oil soluble water.



Asia has emerged as the largest market for corrosion inhibitors and accounted for 36% of the overall market in 2010, just edging out Europe at 31% and North America at 27%. The corrosion inhibitor market in North America was estimated to be worth $1.29 billion in 2010 and is expected to be worth $1.55 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2010 to 2015.



The report “Global Corrosion Inhibitors – Water & oil based, organic & inorganic type, applications, raw materials trends & forecasts (2010 – 2015)” segments the market on three aspects: by products, by applications, and by geography. The market covers a host of corrosion inhibitors by six applications such as power generation, oil & gas and refinery, pulp & paper, metal & mining, chemical processing, and desalination plant. The second segmentation discusses the corrosion inhibitor formulation market by types such as organic and inorganic compounds. The report also discusses the major technological and market trends along with market share of major industry players in the corrosion inhibitor market and includes key industry events such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements. The objective of report is to highlight key market trends which can be strategically useful and actionable for the stakeholders; i.e. corrosion inhibitor manufacturers, water treatment chemicals manufactures, raw material suppliers, distributors, importers and exporters, and research and consulting firms in the corrosion inhibitor industry. The entire report is supported with a number of facts and figures about market size, market revenues, and company market share analysis. The total number of tables and figures are about 126 in the report. The report also forecasts the corrosion inhibitor market till 2015.



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