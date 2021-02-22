New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing need to effectively reduce the corrosion rate of a metal exposed to any environment.



The industry has benefitted from the growth of construction sectors across the world. The product is mainly used in coating applications on construction materials including nuts, bolts, steel bars steel, and metal parts for protection against corrosion. It helps in the improvement of construction material durability increasing the overall life of the structure. Moreover, the overall construction spending was accounted approximately USD 8.2 trillion in 2016; and is expected to cross USD 16.3 trillion by 2026.



Key Companies of the Corrosion Inhibitor Market are:



Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV , Ashland Inc., Anticorrosion Protective Systems LLC, BASF SE, Champion Technologies Inc., Chemtreat Inc., Cytec Industries Inc., Cortec Corporation, Daubert Cromwell LLC, DOW Chemical, Halox Inc., Henkel AG & Co., and Kurita Water Industries Ltd, among others.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Corrosion Inhibitor market is segmented into



Corrosive agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oxygen

Hydrogen Sulfide

Carbon Dioxide



Corrosion type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Uniform or general corrosion

Atmospheric corrosion

High-temperature corrosion

Liquid-metal corrosion

Molten-salt corrosion

Biological corrosion

Stray-current corrosion

Galvanic corrosion

Localized corrosion

Crevice corrosion

Filiform corrosion

Pitting corrosion

Intergranular corrosion

Stress corrosion cracking (SCC)

Erosion corrosion



Inhibitor type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Passivating Inhibitors

Volatile Inhibitors

Cathodic Inhibitors

Anodic Inhibitors

Mixed Inhibitors

Synergistic Inhibitors

Precipitation Inhibitors

Green Corrosion Inhibitors

Adsorption Action Inhibitors



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region.



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Corrosion Inhibitor market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Corrosion Inhibitor market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



