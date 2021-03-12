New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing need to effectively reduce the corrosion rate of a metal exposed to any environment.



The industry has benefitted from the growth of construction sectors across the world. The product is mainly used in coating applications on construction materials including nuts, bolts, steel bars steel, and metal parts for protection against corrosion. It helps in the improvement of construction material durability increasing the overall life of the structure. Moreover, the overall construction spending was accounted approximately USD 8.2 trillion in 2016; and is expected to cross USD 16.3 trillion by 2026.



The emerging and present key participants in the Corrosion Inhibitor market are:



Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV , Ashland Inc., Anticorrosion Protective Systems LLC, BASF SE, Champion Technologies Inc., Chemtreat Inc., Cytec Industries Inc., Cortec Corporation, Daubert Cromwell LLC, DOW Chemical, Halox Inc., Henkel AG & Co., and Kurita Water Industries Ltd, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Corrosion Inhibitor market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:



Corrosive agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oxygen

Hydrogen Sulfi



Corrosion type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Uniform or general corrosion



Atmospheric corrosion

High-temperature corrosion

Liquid-metal corrosion

Molten-salt corrosion

Biological corrosion

Stray-current corrosion

Galvanic corrosion

Localized corrosion

Crevice corrosion

Filiform corrosion

Pitting corrosion

Intergranular corrosion

Stress corrosion cracking (SCC)

Erosion corrosion



Inhibitor type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Passivating Inhibitors

Volatile Inhibitors

Cathodic Inhibitors

Anodic Inhibitors

Mixed Inhibitors

Synergistic Inhibitors

Precipitation Inhibitors

Green Corrosion Inhibitors

Adsorption Action Inhibitors

Chemisorption

Physical Adsorption



Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Water-Based

Oil-Based/Solvent



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Organic



Benzotriazole

Tolyltriazole

Mercaptobenzothiazole

Amines

Phosphonates

Inorganic

Nitrites & nitrates

Chromates, DI chromates & borates

Molybdates

Zinc sulfate & other salts

Silicates

Polyphosphates



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Power Generation

Oil & Gas Refinery

Pulp & Paper

Metal & Mining

Chemical Processing

Desalination Plant

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest



The green corrosion inhabitants are expected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.0%, by 2026, due to the innovation majorly focuses on the use of eco-friendly and sustainable compounds such as plant extracts, containing many organic compounds.



The market size for water based inhibitors dominates the globally in 2018, and is expected to have a higher growth, with a CAGR of 4.7%, due to the increasing need for water treatment chemicals due to its lower volatile organic content (VOC) emissions.



The market size for organic inhibitors dominates globally in 2018, is expected to have a higher growth, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, mainly due to its superior characteristics including stability, and wide usage in manufacturing applications.



Power generation dominates the sector in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. Growing government investments for power generation projects to satisfy growing energy needs is expected to drive the demand…Continued



