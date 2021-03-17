New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization is driving the market demand.



Market Size – USD 18.94 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Mounting construction industry.



The global Corrosion Protection Coating market is forecast to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Corrosion Protection Coatings are widely used across the transportation, manufacturing, aerospace, oil & gas, infrastructure, chemical, energy, marine, and shipbuilding sectors. Corrosion protective coatings account for a meaningful share in the industrial coatings industry on account of several aspects. These include UV light, chemicals and heat resistance, improved toughness, and dimensional stability. In extension, superior weathering resistance to spillage of chemicals and mild industrial environment coupled with higher adhesion of these products to steel structures at raised temperatures is likely to improve the demand.



The Global Corrosion Protection Coating Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Corrosion Protection Coating market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Jotun (Norway), Hempel A/S Ashland Inc. (US) , RPM International , Sherwin-Williams , The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries , and AkzoNobel N.V. among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Corrosion Protection Coating market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Corrosion Protection Coating market is split into:



Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyurethane

Alkyd

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (silicone and zinc)



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Powder-based

Water-based

Solvent-based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Marine

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Industrial

Building & Construction

Others (aerospace and defense).



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Corrosion Protection Coating market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Corrosion Protection Coating Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Corrosion Protection Coating Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Light weight, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance and gloss retention

4.2.2.2. Prevention from corrosion and sustainability increases

4.2.2.3. Offer huge growth opportunity for the market

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict government regulation related to VOC

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Continue…..



