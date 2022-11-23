Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market - Global Trend, Business Analysis, Recent Development, Share Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The report "Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, and Others), End-Use Industry Oil & Gas, and Petrochemical, Marine, Energy & Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global CUI & SOI coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Worldwide, corrosion under insulation (CUI) causes huge economic losses in many industries. It also gradually weakens structures posing a threat to property and life. CUI & SOI coating is one of the most effective and economical solutions for tackling corrosion. They obstruct the surface and the corrosion agent and extend the life of the structure as well as enhance efficiency.



The epoxy-based CUI & SOI coatings to lead the market, by type, during the forecast period.

Epoxy-based CUI coatings have been estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. It is widely used in CUI & SOI coating because of its excellent grip, and chemical resistant properties. The properties of epoxy-based coatings can be improved by the suitable addition of additives and modifiers to meet the required specifications. They are hard and resist humidity, abrasion, acid, water, alkali, and seawater. They hold low volatility and are water cleanable. These features make them ideal for use on metal surfaces such as cast iron and aluminum.



Shipbuilding and maintenance & repair in the maritime sector are key applications of epoxy CUI & SOI coating. Infrastructure, oil & gas, and petrochemical are the other significant end-use industries of epoxy-based CUI & SOI coatings.



The oil & gas, and petrochemical segment are estimated to be the largest end-use industry in the CUI & SOI coatings market during the forecast period.

Intense and hazardous operations are conducted in the oil & gas industry. CUI & SOI coatings are used for oil & gas pipelines (new & repair), which include onshore & offshore operations. This industry is growing rapidly, as many refineries globally are converting into integrated plants. This resulted in the development of infrastructure, which has enabled the growth of the CUI & SOI coatings market.



The CUI & SOI coatings market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for CUI & SOI coatings in APAC is projected to register significant growth, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing CUI & SOI coatings market globally. This is attributed to economic growth, followed by large investments in various industries such as petrochemical, oil & gas, marine, energy & power, and others. APAC is the most lucrative market and should be the same in the near future.



APAC is the center of foreign investments and booming manufacturing sectors due to the low-cost labor and inexpensive availability of land. The rise in demand for CUI & SOI coatings can be ascribed to the growing marine, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries. These factors are contributing to the rising demand for CUI & SOI coatings in the Asia Pacific.



Major players operating in the CUI & SOI coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc., (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), and RPM International Inc (US).