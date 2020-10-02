New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The global Corrugated Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 352.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corrugated boxes are thick paper material consisting of a compressed layer of paper pulp. It is extensively used for packaging as its easy-to-open and reseal packaging designs provide benefits to the end-users. Besides, it is environmentally friendly and can be recycled. Retailers and product manufacturers also enjoy great benefits from corrugated packaging. The rise in the packaging of food and beverage, coupled with increasing application in pharmaceutical packaging solutions, is driving the Corrugated Packaging market.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Mondi Group, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, DS Smith PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., and Packaging Corporation of America, among others.



The Corrugated Packaging industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Self-Erecting Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Others



Wall Construction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Single-Wall

Double-Wall

Triple-Wall



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverage

Electronic Goods

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others



Regional Outlook of Corrugated Packaging Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Corrugated Packaging market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Corrugated Packaging Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Corrugated Packaging sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Corrugated Packaging industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Corrugated Packaging industry

Analysis of the Corrugated Packaging market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Corrugated Packaging Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Corrugated Packaging industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



