Corrupt, Forgotten QuickBooks Passwords, E-Tech Handles It All

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- If new to QuickBooks desktop or changing the password for the first time, creating a strong password is vital.



It is important to create a password with a minimum of seven characters, with at least one numeric character, one letter in Uppercase, no spacing in between the characters, preferably adding one special character in the password. It is important to avoid using a date of birth or any personal information, or using a QuickBooks desktop account from a public device.



According to the 90 day password reset policy of QuickBooks, users are required to change the password every three months to avoid security threats.



Passwords can be reset using the Forgot My Password option by entering the username and clicking the "I forgot my password" link. The security question would have to be answered. A new password would then have to be generated and a new security question set.



With the QuickBooks Automated Password Reset Tool, the QuickBooks version that was used to open the company file would have to be selected, after which the QuickBooks license number and the required business information would have to be entered.



In the event that a user is unable to reset the QuickBooks Admin password or QuickBooks goes into a loop when trying to change the admin password, a possible corruption of the Admin user account may be the cause. The regular Admin Password Reset will not work in such cases.



Common causes of a corrupt Admin password are file crashes, operating system crashes, use of third-party applications or viruses.



To fix a corrupted QuickBooks Admin user account, the user account needs to be deleted and re-created. This cannot be done by the end user and requires professional repair service such as E-Tech.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk