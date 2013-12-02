ICCB Now Rebuilds the Country with Commitment, Expertise and Their Culture of Truthful Work Ethics

Amman, Jordan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ICCB, a reputed development firm in Iraq has been delivering excellence in engineering, construction, procurement, and maintenance and project management, while keeping their culture of truthful work ethics intact. They have been involved in rehabilitating life in Iraq, whether it's with their residential projects, projects for developing schools or medical facilities and many more architectural projects. They have the ability to deliver quality results, just because of optimum utilization of funds and resources, while keeping corruption out of ICCB.



Delivering quality results in architectural project of any size, needs years of expertise and corruption free work culture. ICCB, the pioneer of engineering, construction and project management has been delivering success in architectural projects of varied magnitudes just because of their core value of great workmanship and no corruption in Iraq attitude. They have been providing a full fledged co-ordination to the Government of Iraq, with their strong involvement in reconstruction work and rehabilitation program.



The company has a work force high on experience and expertise, with the most skilled professionals from different businesses or highly trained and acclaimed engineers to provide the right blend of top quality workmanship. They have started their professional endeavor with the rehabilitation Baghdad International Airport and 75 schools throughout Iraq and now are providing key services to the oil and gas sector. The no corruption attitude of ICCB has been well-appreciated by their clients, whom they have partnered with in the rehabilitation of Iraq and is instrumental behind the reputation of the firm.



They have a strong in-house engineering department having proven expertise in Civil, Architectural, Mechanical, Electrical and Systems engineering. Their CAD and material procurement divisions have been instrumental in providing efficient assistance that has produced great projects in the past and now is culture in ICCB.



About iccb.com

Iraqi Consultants & construction Bureau (ICCB), a well-established, ISO certified and privately owned company now partners with the International Oil Companies, EPC contractors and the Iraqi Government in efforts to rebuild the country. They, being committed to development; deliver expertise in engineering, construction, procurement, maintenance and project management across a broad spectrum of industries including commercial and institutional, power, manufacturing, oil and gas, government services, telecommunications, water and transportation infrastructure. ICCB serves their clients through offices in Basra, Baghdad, Erbil, Dubai and Amman.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.iccb.com