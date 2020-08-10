CorruptShun: A Political Tabletop Game Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- With the 2020 US Presidential Elections around the corner, an exciting new political tabletop game is emerging as the most controversial game in the American Politics. The game is called CorruptShun, and it is an education game aimed at raising awareness of the common man about the political system. The creators of this remarkable political game have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and they are welcoming generous pledges and donations.



"CorruptShun is an exciting, educational, addictive, controversial, and socially interactive tabletop game that lets its player engage in a variety of role-playing scenarios." Said the spokesperson of CorruptShun team, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. It took the creators 3 years to develop content, 6 months of research, 2 months of planning and 9 months to setting name trademark as well as patent-copy rights to be the only game with rights to playing with the real US Government Policy.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/otbv/corruptshun-discover-where-you-stand-with-how-you-play and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 22,000, and the creators of this game are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About CorruptShun

CorruptShun is an emerging new political tabletop game that is quite similar to UNO and Poker, yet unique in many ways. The game is aimed at raising awareness for the common man regarding the political system of the United States and with the elections 2020 approaching, the game is already creating a major buzz.



