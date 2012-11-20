Corsi Scuole Dot Net Introduces New Online Learning Section

Skipton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- CorsiScuole.net has added a new section entirely devoted to online learning courses. The online learning segment is growing at an unprecedented rate and e-Learning portals are gaining ground and traction even in the most traditionalist countries such as Italy.



CorsiScuole.net contains accurate, well organized, summaries for all leading schools, universities and training centers in italian language. From highly technical Masters to Fine Arts programs, CorsiScuole.net provides clear and easy to read summaries of the training programs, as well as in-depth informations about the schools, their location, and the requirements to enroll in each course.



Most e-Learning courses listed on the site are from degree granting institutions, and great care has been taken to avoid listing Masters and other training programs that do not provide recognized educational credits. "This has been our first goal since the beginning", says Mary Ann Carbone member of CorsiScuole.net's virtual editorial board and an avid online student herself. "e-Learning is still developing, especially in a country such as Italy where traditional values slow down technological progress. We are trying to bring the best courses to the attention of all italian-speaking expatriates around the world".



The new e-Learning section adheres strictly to the popular format popularized by CorsiScuole.net and provides additional details especially regarding the so-called Hybrid online courses where most of the training is distributed online but final exams or laboratory exercises require in person attendance.



A separate section deals with professional courses, even if not degree granting, and especially fine arts and digital arts courses. There's a growing demand of 3D animation technical directors, digital compositors, and motion graphic artists. To address these needs, currently a shortcoming of italian education system, CorsiScuole.net has selected the highest profile companies working in the field of digital media and share the vision of highly practical and effective training.



About CorsiScuole.net

CorsiScuole.net is a private nonprofit initiative located in Skipton, North Yorkshire, UK and welcomes any school, training center, university and both non profit and private organizations to submit their trainings for review. For more informations please visit http://www.corsiscuole.net/ or contact Mary Ann Carbone directly to info@corsiscuole.net.