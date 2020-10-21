Corticosteroids Therapy Market Global Research and Clinical Analysis 2020 to 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The global corticosteroids therapy market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2019 to about $4.5 billion in 2020 as there is a marginal increase in demand due to the use of corticosteroids along with other drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.9 billion at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2023.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market are – Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, and LEO Pharma



Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Glucocorticoids; Mineralocorticoids; 2) By Application: Skin Allergies; Rhuematology Indications; Endocrinology; Acute Respiratory Diseases; Others



The corticosteroids therapy market consists of sales of synthetic corticosteroid drugs used to treat a wide variety of disorders, including asthma, arthritis, skin conditions, autoimmune diseases and lowers inflammation in the body. Corticosteroids and their biologically active synthetic derivatives differ in their metabolic (glucocorticoid) and electrolyte-regulating (mineralocorticoid) activities. These agents are employed at physiological doses for replacement therapy when endogenous production is impaired. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing synthetic corticosteroids by the sales of these products.



Increasing prevalence of Skin related disease and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroids market. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Skin conditions contributed 1.79% to the global burden of disease measured in DALYs (Disability-adjusted life years) from 306 diseases and injuries in 2013. Individual skin diseases varied in size from 0.38% of total burden for dermatitis (atopic, contact, and seborrheic dermatitis), 0.29% for acne vulgaris, 0.19% for psoriasis, 0.19% for urticaria, 0.16% for viral skin diseases, 0.15% for fungal skin diseases, 0.07% for scabies, 0.06% for malignant skin melanoma, 0.05% for pyoderma, 0.04% for cellulitis, 0.03% for keratinocyte carcinoma, 0.03% for decubitus ulcer, and 0.01% for alopecia areata. All other skin and subcutaneous diseases composed 0.12% of total DALYs. The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market.



The development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery is one of the key trends in corticosteroid therapy market. Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric. A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years. Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for pediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injection. Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery has shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.



Sanofi is in talks to buy Flexion Therapeutics. Flexions knee injection for osteoarthritis, Zilretta (sustained release corticosteroid), would fit right in with Sanofis biosurgery division, which markets its own osteoarthritis injectable, Synvisc. Zilretta is a sustained-release corticosteroid first up for approval for use in the knee. Analysts have suggested it could bring in $500 million to $600 million in peak sales, and perhaps hit blockbuster status if it wins indications for use in other joints.



Side effects associated with the long-term use of corticosteroids is negatively affecting the corticosteroids market. More recently, in a meta-analysis that included 28 studies (2,382 patients), the overall risk of adverse events was 150 per 100 patient-years. Psychological and behavioral adverse events (e.g., minor mood disturbances) were reported most frequently, followed by gastrointestinal events (e.g., dyspepsia and dysphagia). Infectious complications included bacterial infections; reactivation of tuberculosis or toxoplasmosis; and viral infections, including herpes virus, varicella zoster virus, and reactivation of viral hepatitis. The association between corticosteroid therapy and subsequent infections was calculated by pooling data from 71 controlled clinical trials. The overall rate of infectious complications was 12.7% in the 2,111 patients randomly allocated to systemic corticosteroids and 8.0% in the 2,087 controls. The risk of infection was particularly high in patients with neurologic diseases and less pronounced in patients with intestinal, hepatic, and renal diseases. The rate was not increased in patients given a daily dose of <10 mg or a cumulative dose of <700 mg of prednisone. With increasing doses, the rate of occurrence of infectious complications increased in patients given corticosteroids as well as in patients given placebo, a finding suggesting that not only the corticosteroid but also the underlying disease state account for the steroid-associated infectious complications observed in clinical practice. Adverse and unwanted effects due to the use of corticosteroids has a negative impact on the corticosteroid market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



