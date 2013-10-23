Corvallis Elderly Residents Prefer Comfortable WR Contractor Porta Potties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Renovating the homes is a common way to upgrade one’s living standards without leaving the neighborhood or the homes that one has become attached to. Besides rebuilding the entire house, many American homeowners tend to renovate their toilets as frequently as possible. While rebuilding the house is expensive, renovating the bathroom is not so. People always try to match their toilets with the changing trends. It has become a very common phenomenon especially after the porta potties were invented.



Thanks to porta potties, one does not need to compromise on the hygiene of the sanitary facilities. It is especially very difficult to share the family toilet if there are elderly people or teenagers in the house. No amount of cleaning helps because they tend to make it messy every time they use the toilet. This is especially problematic when elderly people are in the house because they almost virtually live in the bathroom. They have to use the toilets every few minutes, leaving the toilet messy.



WR Contractor is a Company that supplies top quality Corvallis portable toilets to its residents. The Company’s porta potties are different from the others because they are compact and clean enough to be installed even indoors. Many Corvallis homes with elderly inmates have purchased the WR Contractor porta potties. These toilets are chemically treated thereby making it odorless. The chemical will turn the feces into a gel like chemical substance, which has no smell whatsoever. The toilets come with auto flush system so that even though the user forgets to flush the toilet, it will do it on its own.



The toilet seats are made of high quality porcelain, which makes it very easy to clean. The toilet seats are very comfortable that elderly people can use it without having any problem. These bathrooms can be installed near the bedroom of the user, which will make it convenient and easily accessible. To receive additional facts about portable toilets Corvallis OR kindly visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/oregon/portable-toilets-in-corvallis-or/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com