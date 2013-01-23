Corvette Chevy Expo to Celebrate Its 35h Anniversary

Orange City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Corvette Chevy Expo is delighted to announce its two-day Chevrolet extravaganza, Texas style! The Largest Texas All indoor Chevy Event rolls into Houston, Texas, for its 35th annual event March 9-10, 2013.



The Chevrolet specific event serves as an ideal platform for leading professionals in the industry to interact with customers who attend. There are prominent companies that exhibit at the show, displaying and marketing different types of accessories, parts, performance systems, that are related specifically to Chevrolet models. There is plenty of Chevrolet memorabilia and automotive logo apparel for sale as well.



The George R. Brown Convention Center will also accommodate over 200 show vehicles all beautifully exhibited in the indoor facility. Corvette Chevy Expo is a fully judged event with numerous classes. The show vehicles compete for the top titles, Best of Show Chevrolet, Best of Show Corvette, Best of Show Camaro, and Best of Show Chevy Truck. Spectators enjoy a large range of custom vehicles as well as matching numbers Chevrolets.



Some of the highlights last year included Chris Johnson's custom 2002 Corvette that won Best of Show Corvette, and Lou Ann Pond's 2007 Tweety Bird Corvette that won Best Display.



Not only featuring Corvettes, the Corvette Chevy Expo has exceptionally stunning Camaro's on display. Keegan Chetwynd's owns one of those Camaros. His truly remarkable L72, 425 HP 427 1969 RS COPO Camaro is a highly desirable car. The 1969 COPO Camaro is famous for its power and is considered to be a Blue-Chip investment for Muscle Car Collectors.



It would not be Texas, without the Chevrolet trucks! Grabbing the attention of spectators, Steve Harris, displayed his Wild Custom 2005 Silverado. This truck will make your jaws drop! The wild front doors open to 180-degrees, decked out in custom paint with a chopped top ridding on 30-inch Lexani wheels.



“We are proud to be back in Houston for our 35th Annual Corvette Chevy Expo,” said Bill Wolf, CEO of Vette Vues Magazine and the Corvette Chevy Expo. "This show not only has some of the best cars in the south, but also features a large selection of commercial vendors from across the country selling Chevrolet products. We are excited to announce the expansion of our footprint in Texas. We will have our inaugural event in Dallas at the Dallas Market Hall, September 28, 29, 2013."



The Corvette Chevy Expo is open to the general public beginning Saturday morning at 9 AM and closes at 7 PM. On Saturday, the children can meet and have their photos taken with costumed characters Elmo, Dora the Explorer and Batman from noon until 3 PM.



Sunday hours are from 9 AM until 6 PM. Sunday also features the Miss Corvette Chevy Expo Bikini Contest and the Miss Swimsuit USA Model Search starting at 3 PM followed by the Awards ceremony at 4 PM.



Celebrating their 35th anniversary, the Corvette Chevy Expo will have 35 drawings throughout the weekend in which spectators can register for free. There are food concessions on site, for a full day of enjoyment.



Tickets are available at the door for only $15 and $25 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free. If you want to be part of this event as a show car, commercial vendor, or Car Sales Mart, you can contact us direct at 386.775.2512 or email us at info@corvettechevyexpo.com. For more details, please visit our website at http://corvettechevyexpo.com/



Corvette Chevy Expo

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Houston, TX 77010

March 9-10, 2013

Admission: $15 per day, $25 weekend pass, Children 12 and under Free



Schedule:

Show Hours: Saturday 9 AM - 7 PM

Noon-3 PM Costumed Cartoon Charters to great the children and for photos

Sunday 9 AM - 6 PM

Bikini Contest 3 PM

Awards 4 PM

(All Times Central)



CONTACT:

Corvette Chevy Expo

Bonnie Wolf

Media Department

P.O. Box 740598

Orange City, FL 32774

Email: mailto:pr@corvettechevyexpo.com

(386) 775-2512



NOTES: The Corvette Chevy Expo is a production of Vette Vues Magazine. Vette Vues Magazine was the first privately owned Corvette magazine in the industry. Vette Vues Magazine has been in continuous monthly publication since 1972. In October 2009, Vette Vues Magazine acquired the Corvette/Chevy Expo in Houston, Texas. On March 9-10, 2013, the Corvette Chevy Expo will celebrate their 35th anniversary and on September 28 & 29, 2013, the Corvette Chevy Expo will debut their inaugural event in Dallas at the Dallas Market Hall.