1957 Bel Air 2 Door Hard Top Will Be Featured at the Corvette Chevy Expo

The Corvette Chevy Expo, held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, is now celebrating its 35th year. Some of the excitements at the Corvette Chevy Expo are the display cars. The show features several Chevrolets that range from stock to customs. The "Blue Diamond' is one of those that will be showcased March 9-10.



This fabulously restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air has it all: gorgeous Blue Candy paint by Ricks Rods and Performance in Lafayette, La. The "Blue Diamond" is fully dressed inside in contrasting white leather. Shawn Cook of Murphy, Texas handled the custom interior installation that was completed a year ago.



The project started in 2009; some four years after Jack set his eyes on the stylish and sporty Chevy. 1957 Chevys had the option of A/C, but was rarely seen. During the three-year restoration, Jack chose Vintage Air to keep the already 'cool' car cooler!



A 454 bored out 30 over powers the ‘57; the heads and intake are Brodix units with an 800 Edelbrock Carburetor. Wesley Blanchard built the engine for this stunning classic that will never go out of style.



The drivetrain has a new Turbo 400 Transmission that promises miles of smiles for owner Jack Broussard from Sulphur, La. It has a nine-inch rear end, new shocks, steel clad aluminum brakes and a bore nine-inch rear end. The classic '57 has the handling characteristics of a sports car and sits on its new Art Morrison Frame.



It is no wonder that this fabulously restored 1957 Bel Air - now 56 years old - has won numerous awards.



The Corvette Chevy Expo not only features stunning Chevy Show Cars; but, also a large swap meet. The Chevrolet specific event serves as an ideal platform for leading professionals in the industry to interact with customers who attend. There are prominent companies that exhibit at the show - displaying and marketing different types of accessories, parts, performance systems, that are related specifically to Chevrolet models. There is plenty of Chevrolet memorabilia and automotive logo apparel for sale as well.



“We are proud to be back in Houston for our 35th Annual Corvette Chevy Expo,” said Bill Wolf, CEO of Vette Vues Magazine and the Corvette Chevy Expo. "This show not only has some of the best cars in the south; but, also features a large selection of commercial vendors from across the country selling Chevrolet products."



The Corvette Chevy Expo is open to the public beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the children can meet and have their photos taken with costumed characters Elmo, Dora the Explorer and Batman from noon until 3 p.m.



Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday also features the Miss Corvette Chevy Expo Bikini Contest and the Miss Swimsuit USA Model Search starting at 3 p.m. followed by the Awards ceremony at 4 p.m.



Celebrating their 35th anniversary, the Corvette Chevy Expo will have 35 drawings throughout the weekend in which spectators can register free. There will also be food concessions on site, for the full day of enjoyment.



Tickets are available at the door for only $15 per days and $25 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free. If you want to be part of this event as a show car, commercial vendor or Car Sales Mart, you can contact us direct at 386.775.2512 or email us at info@corvettechevyexpo.com. For more details, please visit our website at http://www.corvettechevyexpo.com



Corvette Chevy Expo

George R. Brown Convention Center

Hall B

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Houston, TX 77010



March 9-10, 2013

Admission: $15 per day, $25 weekend pass, Children 12 and under Free

Schedule:

Show Hours: Saturday 9 AM - 7 PM

Noon-3 PM Costumed Cartoon Charters to great the children and for photos

Sunday 9 AM - 6 PM

Bikini Contest 3 PM

Awards 4 PM

(All Times Central)



