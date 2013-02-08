CoS Marketing Group Launches New Mobile Friendly Website, $200 off Design Services Through March 1

Canton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Businesses are dialing into profits brought on by smartphone users, as the demand for mobile optimized sites rises. Per announcement today, the new, mobile friendly CoS Marketing Group website is live: http://cosmarketinggroup.com/. Now through March 1, customers will receive a voucher for $200 off any mobile website purchase.



A recent survey of 1,100 U.S. adult smartphone users conducted by market research firms Sterling Research and SmithGeiger found that two-thirds of smartphone users say a mobile-friendly site makes them more likely to buy a company’s product or service, and 74 percent say they’re more likely to return to the site later. “These stats are a wake-up call for businesses who are not currently offering a mobile experience to their [website] visitors,” says CoS Marketing Group, LLC CEO Jason Scott. “If you’re not on mobile, you should be.”



Fifty percent of respondents also said that even if they like a business, they would use its site less often if it didn’t work well on their smartphone.



The new CoS Marketing Group website boasts a modern design and simple, user-friendly interface with big text buttons to keep steps to complete tasks to a minimum. Mobile users will quickly find what they need with a quick tap or swipe of their screens.



A Michigan SEO company, CoS Marketing Group offers a comprehensive suite of marketing tools and technology, including mobile marketing, reputation management, lead generation, direct mail marketing campaigns and mobile website design. “The time for mobile is now,” Scott continues. “Don’t get left behind.”



To ride the wave of increased Internet traffic with a professionally designed mobile website, call Jason Scott at (734) 547-3402 or e-mail js@cosmarketinggroup.com. Now through March 1, new customers will receive a voucher for $200 off any mobile website purchase. Pricing starts at $750.



More product information is available on the company website (http://cosmarketinggroup.com/).



About CoS Marketing Group:

CoS Marketing Group is an Internet Marketing Company created from a burning passion to build enduring solutions in online marketing for small businesses. Whether it’s branding you business, creating authority and reach, increased sales, increased web traffic, growing leads or all of the above; as an online marketing firm we have the knowledge and experience that gets results. CoS Marketing Group does not believe in throwing you into an assembly line process as other marketing companies may do - as no industry or market is the same.



