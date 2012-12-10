Cosmedics London Clinic Now Offers Sunday Opening

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Sunday sessions at Cosmedics Skin Clinics offer appointments for a wide range of popular cosmetic, medical and laser treatments. Popular options include popular anti-wrinkle injections, facial fillers, hyperhidrosis excessive sweating treatment, mole removal and thread vein removal.



As well as doctor-led treatments, the Cosmedics Beauty team are also on hand to offer laser hair removal, CACI, waxing and more.



Clinic Manager Ali Goss explained:



"This extension to our opening hours recognises that working patients really value having ultimate flexibility in choosing their appointment times."



"Working in the city means that with long hours and commutes, we have many patients who struggle to commit to weekday appointments."



"Our Saturday clinic has been very popular for just this reason. Now adding a Sunday clinic as well means that we have more appointments to offer our busy working patients."



"However, we have not reduced our weekday appointments and continue to remain open from Tuesday to Friday with clinics until 8pm three nights a week as well as weekends."



To book an appointment or enquire about treatment with Cosmedics doctors or therapists, please call 0207 386 0464 (call centre). Alternatively call the Putney clinic and Head Office direct on 0208 246 4861. Cosmedics are open until 8pm most evenings, until 5pm on Saturday and 10-4pm Sunday.



Cosmedics Putney: 4 Disraeli Road, Putney, London, SW15 2DS More information can be found online at http://www.cosmedics.co.uk or email info@cosmedics.co.uk.