CosMedocs Cosmetics Doctors Expands Their Range of Versatile Botox Treatments

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Botox, or botulinum toxin, has been used in cosmetic procedures for years and has now entered the popular lexicon as synonymous with cosmetic surgery. While botox in fact requires no surgical procedures, the compound has traditionally been injected into the forehead to smooth frown lines and reduce the visible signs of aging. CosMedocs is a London clinic that is pushing the forefront of Botox innovation, providing skin smoothing, firming and lifting for the entirety of the face and neck.



CosMedocs Botox procedures are offered for a huge variety of different cosmetic and even social fixes. As well as reducing frown lines on the forehead, the injections can be used to eliminate bunny lines on the nose, upper lip wrinkles and sagging eye bags. More unusual applications now include combating drooping eyebrows, and the so-called Nefertiti Facelift, using botox to increase jaw line definition, as well as reducing the appearance of neck cords.



The social applications are perhaps the very cutting edge of the applications, allowing those with oily T-Zones or sweaty foreheads to combat this socially undesirable trait by using the paralyzing effects of botox on skin cells to prevent them from releasing sweat and grease into the system, helping to clear up acne and shine.



A spokesperson for CosMedocs London explained, “We are experts in this field and having been using botox almost daily since 2007. As we have increased our effectiveness in its use, so too have researchers broadened its applications, and it is a point of pride that our continuing professional development has kept us always on the cutting edge of these new procedures, while being able to offer them safely and affordably to regular and new customers. Social botox is a great way for individuals who’s natural bodily processes harm their self confidence it allows themto take back control and feel more comfortable within their own skin, because the botox stops the skin from sabotaging them in interviews or on dates with excessive sweat and grease.”



About CosMedocs

CosMedocs provide highly effective, affordable cosmetic treatments that enhance the appearance and transform the self confidence of its customers. They have been treating customers from their Harley Street clinic in London since 2007, and continue to grow and expand, now providing clinics in Portsmouth. For more information, please visit: http://www.cosmedocs.co.uk/