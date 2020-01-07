Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market 2020 Analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Suppliers Forecast to 2028

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market 2020-2028



Introduction/Report Summary:



This report provides in depth study of "Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



With increase in pollution, harmful UV rays and hard water, skin and scalp care becomes challenging. In order to improve and enhance the texture and nutrients in skin, hair and scalp, people tend to use cosmetic which possess vital ingredients for skin, hair and scalp respectively. In this era where people believe in carrying a presentable look, more reliance on cosmetics have driven the demand for different beauty products such as Moisturizer, Cream, Oil, Lotion, UV Protective Lotion, Scrubs, Exfoliators and other nourishing products.



These are the ingredients that are required for specific skin or scalp treatment. Cosmetic Active Ingredients are the ones which are functional in enhancing the desired effect required for a kind of skin or hair. In terms of business, Cosmetic Active Ingredients are specially marketing terms that are used to lure customers towards skin enhancing agents. These can be natural agents or vitamins in the form of medicine that are added to a mixture that may give desired results.



Cosmetic Active Ingredients are the natural ingredients that are considered to be scientifically effective to change the texture of the skin at a cellular level. These ingredients work in order to repair the degenerated cells, rejuvenate, hydrate, provides nourishment and protection to the cells. While referring to skin, Vitamin C is an essential element. Similarly for Scalp and hair, Vitamin D and E is considered to be essential. Thus, these are considered to be active ingredients while referring to Cosmetics.



This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cosmetic Active Ingredients.



Key Players



The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Akzonobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza

Gattefosse

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Sederma Inc.

Seppic SA

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG, and more.



Market Segmentation:



With increase in the per capita income, rising awareness about skin care, and high disposable income, demand for high quality cosmetic products have spurred. Cosmetics are made up of Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients. The Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market is divided into Moisturizers, Anti Ageing Cream, Exfoliators, Anti-microbial cosmetics, UV Filter Skin Lightening Agent, Moisturizer and Cream. On the basis of Application, the products are divided into Skin Care, Hair Care and others.



Regional Analysis:



The major regions where Cosmetic Active Ingredient market is concentrated includes South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. With changing lifestyle, Asia Pacific and Latin America are the major regions that has spurring demand for cosmetics. The key countries include Germany, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Turkey in Europe; United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam in Asia Pacific Region; Brazil in South America; GCC Countries, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt in Middle East and Africa. The regulations poses challenge for the global Cosmetic Active Ingredient market as it has banned various chemicals as ingredient.



Market Growth:



The global market was valued at 3728.26 million USD in 2018. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47 % between the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The global market is estimated to reach 5447 .28 million USD by 2026.



Key Stakeholders

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Manufacturers

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



