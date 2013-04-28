Cosmetic and Aesthetic Services Now Available in Medora Medical Centre in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2013 -- At present times, it cannot be denied that a lot of people already have the desire to improve their own physique. With this fact, cosmetic surgical procedures have addressed this concern of the public and it has now become one of the daily services performed in specialized medical facilities in Singapore.



Dr Zubin Medora, one of the multidisciplinary medical practitioners who perform cosmetic surgical operations, is Medora Medical Center’s Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor. The said center is a duly registered and authorized healthcare facility under the Ministry of Health in Singapore. Thus, people do not have to be hesitant to obtain access to certain cosmetic surgical procedures that they need because they are in good hands of qualified and competent surgeons.



One may either opt to have a noninvasive surgical procedure or minimally invasive operation. Noninvasive procedures are commonly performed in the patient’s face or body. These procedures are good for those who would want to beautify themselves. This includes hair transplant and removal of stretch marks through laser treatment. Minimally invasive operations on the other hand are more intricate like facelift and eye surgeries (i.e. upper eyelid hooding, removal of lower eye bags, and oriental double eyelid).



Dr Zubin Medora, who has obtained an undergraduate medical training, postgraduate surgical education, and dependable training and clinical experience, is one of the many cosmetic surgeons whom the public can trust in the performance of cosmetic operations. Furthermore, qualified surgeons have to be legally certified by accredited medical organizations. They have to be duly registered to practice their expertise in cosmetic surgery.



“Individuals who are planning to let themselves undergo a cosmetic surgical operation must not choose lightly their doctors. They really have to make sure that their surgeons are competent and skilled enough to do the procedure they desire so as to avoid negative medical effects related to incorrect clinical practice. On the brighter point, the public have lots of high caliber and credible cosmetic surgeons to choose from. Hence, the public do not have to be hesitant to undergo a particular cosmetic operation”, said Dr Zubin Medora.



