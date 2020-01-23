Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market, in its published report for the forecast period of 2019 - 2027. In terms of revenue, the global cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.



Cosmetic and perfume glass packaging solutions include packaging formats such as jars and bottles. The cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market tends to follow similar dynamics as the cosmetics industry. Among the various applications, the hair care segment of the cosmetic and perfume glass packaging is witnessing substantial growth, and is projected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.



Rising Consumer Expenditure on Beauty Treatments at Grooming and Wellness Centers to Fuel Sales



Beauty salons and grooming centers are amongst the most benefitted businesses from increasing consumer focus on beauty and wellness. Consumers are willing to spend a significant amount of money on getting timely beauty treatments and services from professionals. The growing number of such commercial setups is driving the global cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market. Shifting consumer expenditure patterns and services provided by the beauty and wellness industry are expected to drive the growth of the cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the use of color cosmetics in commercial spaces is relatively higher than that by individuals, which, in turn, is expected to fuel demand in the cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market during the forecast period.



Luxury and Premium Packaging Gaining Traction in Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market



Premium packaging aids in enhancing consumer satisfaction, and increases the chances of repurchasing and recommending the brand to others. Key players operating in the global cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market are focusing on expanding their product lines by introducing various luxury cosmetic and perfume glass packaging products. This is expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic and perfume glass packaging during the forecast period. Premium packaging uses unique materials such as leather, silk, or even canvas on conventional glass bottles and jars. The most common trending luxury effects include glitter coatings, matte varnish, metallic sheens, pearlescent coatings, raised-UV coatings, and soft touch.



Rising Penetration of Cosmetics and Perfumery in Developing Countries to Generate Remunerative Opportunities



Emerging economies are expected to create favorable demand for cosmetics and perfumery, and their packaging. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for cosmetic consumption and production. Most cosmetic and perfume glass packaging manufacturers are targeting the customer base in emerging economies such as Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, India, and ASEAN countries.