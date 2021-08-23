Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Opportunities and Leading Key Players

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The cosmetic antioxidants market size is projected to reach USD 158 million by 2025 from USD 119 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%. increase I aging population is expected to support the growth of the cosmetic antioxidants market. However, higher cost of natural cosmetic antioxidants is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing demand for male cosmeics has created opportunities for manufacturers.



Ashland Global Holdings (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc. (UK), and Eastman Chemical Company (US) are the major players in this market.



Vitamins is the largest type of cosmetic antioxidants market.

Vitamins accounted for the largest share of the overall cosmetic antioxidants market, in terms of value, in 2019. Vitamins are used in various cosmetics products. Their positive effect on the human skin is a major driving factor. Enzymes was the second-largest type segment followed by polyphenols and carotenoids.



Skin care is estimated to be the largest application of the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Skin care application accounted for the maximum share in 2019, in the overall market, followed by hair care. The growth of the skincare application segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market can be attributed to the increased demand for cosmetic products that have anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, UV protection, and moisturizing properties.

BASF SE is one of the the largest players in the cosmetic antioxidants market. It has a strong brand name in the industry. Kuraray Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical fiber company founded for the purpose of commercializing synthetic rayon. It later expanded its business into high-performance fibers, resins, and chemicals. It offers different products & services through six reportable business segments.



In September 2019, BASF acquired Isobionics BV, an innovation leader in biotechnology. The company develops and produces a wide range of natural flavors and fragrances. The acquisition strengthens the nutrition & health division.



Recently, in june 2019, BASF launched a new range of bioactive ingredients for the cosmetics market. They launched three new active ingredients, which were derived from its Rambutan Program. These are preservative-free, natural origin, and COSMOS-approved. New bioactive ingredients use the unique properties of Rambutan to hydrate and rejuvenate skin and revitalize hair

Croda International manufactures and supplies specialty chemicals. It operates through four segments, namely, personal care, performance technologies, life sciences, and industrial chemicals. The company offers cosmetic antioxidants under the brands Croda, Crodarom, and Sederma.



In November 2020, Croda International Plc announced a partnership with Anomera, Innovator in green chemistry, materials science, and sustainable manufacturing. Croda has become the exclusive distributor of Anomera's materials in the personal care market. They will also collaborate to develop unique and innovative multifunctional ingredients and meet the needs of the cosmetics industry and its consumers



Lonza Group is a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients. The company operates through two product segments, namely, pharma, biotech & nutrition and specialty ingredients. The company offers cosmetic antioxidants under the specialty ingredients segment through its consumer care business unit.



Lonza launched Modifect EV bioactive for even skin tone at in-cosmetics Latin America. Modifect EV is a new topical skincare solution that helps protect against damage caused by reactive oxygen species to even skin tone.



Impact of COVID-19 on cosmetic antioxidants market.

COVID-19 has affected the cosmetic business in the first two quarters of 2020 due to lockdown and less consumer demand. According to an article, consumer beauty behaviors have been impacted because of the pandemic. Haircare and makeup usage have declined while consumers largely stay at home; however, pampering beauty products usage has increased.



Most of the companies manufacturing the ingredients for cosmetic companies are focusing on resilient beauty products which emphasize feeling rather than looking good. A lot of innovations are around natural sources. Recently, BASF launched its cosmetic antioxidants derived from Rambutan, and Ashland had launched Phyteq Raspberry, a multifunctional preservative booster that acts as a preservative potentiate to protect cosmetics from spoilage. Ashland had also developed infini'tea biofunctional, an innovative cosmetic ingredient extracted from fresh tea leaves using its proprietary Zeta Fraction technology. These innovations are basically driven by the customer's inclination towards natural or herbal sources of products.



