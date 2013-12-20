Altair Beauty Announces the Partnership with Amazon and the 15 Piece Professional Set of Makeup Brushes

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Altair Beauty announces the partnership with Amazon for the 15 piece professional set of makeup brushes. Customers can view the website for more information.



Amazon is the world’s largest online retail store, and Altair Beauty has partnered with them to bring the Chevron Signature Collection of cosmetic brushes for customers to order on Amazon.com. The brushes are made from extra soft synthetic hair, so they do not feel scratchy on the skin. There is no excessive hair shedding, because of the highest quality of materials.



This 15 piece professional chevron make-up brush set includes:

- A Powder Bush- for use with loose powders

- An Angled Contour Brush and an Angled Blush Brush-great for use with blushes.

- A Dome Contour Brush – for application of powders and highlighters.

- A Foundation Brush - for smooth application of liquid or cream foundations.

- A Concealer Brush – used to dab on concealer to cover any blemishes or dark under eye circles.

- A Blending Brush – used for the blending of eye make-up.

- Eye shadow Brush (Large) – used to make dramatic looks.

- Eye shadow Brush (Medium) and an Eye Shadow Brush (Small) Flat Definer Brush – for application of eye liner.

- Angled Eyebrow Brush and Eyeliner Brush – to fill in eyebrows.

- Eyeliner Brush - apply eyeliner with ease with this slim eyeliner brush.

- Lip Brush – for precise application of lipsticks.

- Eyelash Brush and Eyebrow Brush – to brush out eyebrows.

- Eyebrow / Eyelash Comb - Grooms eyebrow hairs and separates stubborn eyelashes.

- Get the gold case to store all brushes as a free gift.



Amazon offers free shipping on this order and is known for great customer service. Orders can be shipped all over the world from Amazon for the 15-piece set of cosmetic brushes. Altair Beauty has all the information regarding the brushes both on Amazon.com and the website.



“We are happy to announce our partnership with Amazon to bring our customers a quality set of makeup brushes. All of our brushes are soft against the skin. Amazon ships our products all over the world, so we can reach a larger scale of customers,” says Nyasia Casey, CEO of Altair Beauty.



The 15 piece Chevron Makeup Brush kit is available on Amazon for only $29.99 with two day shipping available. Customers receive all 15 brushes and the bonus gift “travel bag” with each purchase.



For more information click here http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Brushes-Cosmetic-Altair-Features/dp/B00GJ4X3MI



About Altair Beauty

A New York based beauty accessories company founded in 2013. The company makes professional quality cosmetic brushes. Mission of Altair Beauty is to create beautifully designed beauty accessories that not only look great, but withstand the test of time.