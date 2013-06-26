Cosmetic Dentist of Richboro, Dr. Shantzer, Receives Perfect Rating on Demandforce.com

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Cosmetic Dentist of Richboro, PA, Dr. Eric Shantzer, is pleased to announce that his practice has received a 100% perfect rating on Demandforce.com. Recent patients of Dr. Shantzer shared their success stories on the online review site, describing the outstanding service they received while at his office. An unprecedented 100% of the patients stated that they would prefer Dr. Shantzer to friends and family for cosmetic surgery.



Michael N., a patient of Dr. Shantzer since 2008 gave a five star rating to the cosmetic dentist and his team. In his review, Michael stated that Dr. Shantzer presents a great balance of friendliness and professionalism to his patients. The state-of-the-art office and relaxed atmosphere keep the patients comfortable and at-ease. Michael suggests that people who are apprehensive about going to the dentist should see Dr. Shantzer because he will take all their worries away.



Since joining last year, Amy S hasn’t had any complaints, which is why she also gave Dr. Shantzer a five star rating. In her review, Amy claims that Dr. Shantzer is the best and that she felt no pain or discomfort while getting her cavity filled. People in need of a cosmetic dentist can check out Dr. Shantzer’s reviews on Demandforce.com. After reading all of the positive reviews, there will be no question about who to turn to for cosmetic dentistry.



Demadforce.com is dedicated to helping small businesses, such as Dr. Shantzer, thrive in an increasingly complex connected world. Through Demandforce.com small businesses are able to communicate with customers better, while building a strong online presence. Focusing on the needs of small businesses, Demadforce.com can deliver overwhelming value to customers, partners and employees around the world.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/.