Cosmetic Dentistry: Can It Impact Your Social Life

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- In the same study, about 65 percent of the participants said they were unhappy with one or more aspects of their smiles. Cosmetic dentistry has the ability to change that, and subtle adjustments to the teeth can create a drastic change for the better.



In the past, dentists would use orthodontics to make changes to a person’s teeth and mouth. However, too often these procedures came at a high cost; the treatment would sometimes cause irreparable damage to the teeth. Today's techniques and materials, by contrast, are more conservative and better looking than ever.



There are many options available to help you create the smile that you have always wanted.



Teeth whitening is by far the most popular cosmetic dentistry procedure today. It is safe and effective and comes in many forms including in office whitening, at home whitening (with dentist provided trays), whitening strips, and topical gels.



People of all ages are opting for a clear alternative to braces, called clear aligners. These special types of braces can make minor or major tooth adjustments in just a few months, and can help prepare teeth for procedures such as veneers.



Veneers can be a great way to replace lost tooth structure and alter imperfect teeth. Porcelain Veneers are custom made, ultra thin, tooth colored shells that are adhesively bonded to teeth, sort of like acrylic nails but much stronger to last. This is extremely conservative, and it allows the dentist to alter the color, shape, width, and length of your teeth for a better appearance.



