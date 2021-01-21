New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Cosmetic Dentistry Market



Dental tourism has gained much popularity in the last decade, allowing new markets to emerge and build a strong base for cosmetic dentistry. The utilisation of CAM/CAD to improve the creation and designing of dental restoration and dental prosthetics has allowed the industry to expand further. Development of negligible invasive cosmetic dental process has allowed a lot of patients to undergo treatments that they did not prefer earlier. Technological developments have also enabled the use of novel techniques.



A rising need for more aesthetic appeal in the field of dentistry is at a spur. This has triggered the development of a wide range of processes and techniques that comply to specific needs of the patients. Rising demand for orthodontic appliances and dental implants in the developing economies has caused a rise in growth in dental tourism. While demand for tooth-whitening procedures has grown extensively, veneers, dental crowns, non-metallic on lays and inlays, and bonding agents are the most preferred cosmetic products.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Cosmetic Dentistry market and profiled in the report are:



3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International, Institut Straumann AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.



The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dental Systems And Equipment

Instrument Delivery Systems

Dental Chairs

Dental Hand Pieces

Light Curing Equipment

Dental Scaling Units

Dental CAD/CAM Systems

Dental Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment

Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment

Intra-Oral Radiology Equipment

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners

Dental Implants

Titanium Implants

Zinchronium Implants

Dental Bridges

Traditional Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dental Veneers

Orthodontic Appliances

Fixed Braces

Removable Braces

Bonding Agents

Inlays And Onlays



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Redress

Beauty

Other



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Dental Clinics



Regional Outlook



The cosmetic dentistry market is led by Europe, due to the technological developments and rising number of people opting for cosmetic dental processes, followed by North America. The region which is expected to show robust growth is the Asia Pacific region, with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising amount of disposable income of individuals in developing economies, such as India and China. Due to a rise in population, the proportion of the population undergoing cosmetic dental procedures is much higher in this region. The wide range of dental procedures being offered in this region has allowed the propagation of dental tourism, thereby boosting the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market.



TOC –



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing number of geriatric population



3.2. Growing awareness among patients and dentists



Chapter 4. Cosmetic Dentistry Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Cosmetic Dentistry market and its competitive landscape.



