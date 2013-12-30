Cosmetic Dermatology Practice in Los Angeles South Bay Area Launches New Responsive Website to Enhance Patients' Online Experience

Dr. Susan Goodlerner recently launched a new website for her Dermatology practice in Torrance, CA. The goal is to educate existing and prospective patients regarding the latest on medical and cosmetic dermatology procedures. The new website makes research and procedural information easily attainable, comprehensive, and more personalized across a range of web-accessible devices.
Torance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Dr. Susan Goodlerner, a board certified dermatologist in the Los Angeles South Bay area, has recently announced the launch of a new responsive website for her practice. The new website is designed to be responsive, meaning that no matter what type of device is used to access the site, screen dimensions will be automatically detected and the content of the website will be reorganized to fit any screen size without losing any features of the full website.
With the new responsive website patients can more easily navigate through the site to find answers to their questions, the new site also offers a high quality, enriching experience to both her current and prospective patients. The website is extremely easy to navigate and contains comprehensive information about general and cosmetic dermatology ranging from injectables to laser treatments and skin care to skin cancer treatments.
Dr. Goodlerner’s approach to patients care has always been grounded in foundation of what makes good medical sense, whether it be for medical or cosmetic issues. “We like to stay on top of new technology, but it is my responsibility to sort out the procedures that are likely to produce desirable results from the expensive gimmicks.” says Dr. Goodlerner.
About Dr. Susan Goodlerner
Susan Goodlerner, M.D., is a board certified dermatologist in private practice in Torrance, CA. Dr. Goodlerner has been providing general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology in the Los Angeles South Bay area since 1984.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (310) 375-9994 or visit: http://www.drgoodlerner.com
Media Contact:
Liliana Molina
lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com
51 Madison Street, Building 7, Suite 330, Torrance, CA 90505
http://www.drgoodlerner.com