Cosmetic Dermatology Practice in Los Angeles South Bay Area Launches New Responsive Website to Enhance Patients' Online Experience

Torance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Dr. Susan Goodlerner, a board certified dermatologist in the Los Angeles South Bay area, has recently announced the launch of a new responsive website for her practice. The new website is designed to be responsive, meaning that no matter what type of device is used to access the site, screen dimensions will be automatically detected and the content of the website will be reorganized to fit any screen size without losing any features of the full website.



With the new responsive website patients can more easily navigate through the site to find answers to their questions, the new site also offers a high quality, enriching experience to both her current and prospective patients. The website is extremely easy to navigate and contains comprehensive information about general and cosmetic dermatology ranging from injectables to laser treatments and skin care to skin cancer treatments.



Dr. Goodlerner’s approach to patients care has always been grounded in foundation of what makes good medical sense, whether it be for medical or cosmetic issues. “We like to stay on top of new technology, but it is my responsibility to sort out the procedures that are likely to produce desirable results from the expensive gimmicks.” says Dr. Goodlerner.



About Dr. Susan Goodlerner

Susan Goodlerner, M.D., is a board certified dermatologist in private practice in Torrance, CA. Dr. Goodlerner has been providing general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology in the Los Angeles South Bay area since 1984.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (310) 375-9994 or visit: http://www.drgoodlerner.com



Media Contact:

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

51 Madison Street, Building 7, Suite 330, Torrance, CA 90505

http://www.drgoodlerner.com