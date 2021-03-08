New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The development of fashion industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 259.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – The advent of environment friendly Cosmetic dyes.



The global Cosmetic Dyes Market is forecasted to reach USD 397.3 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cosmetic dyes are colors used for various beauty products such as in lipsticks, foundation, concealers, bronzers, and eye shadow, among others. The demand for cosmetic dyes all around the world, along with competent and superior features of cosmetics is enhancing the market growth of cosmetic dyes. The sudden change in lifestyles, along with a change in fashion trends, will drive the market for cosmetic dyes in the forecast period. The cosmetic dyes come under cosmetic colorant. The cosmetic dye industries are utilizing the ideal combination of secondary resources and ancient household methodology, along with an indispensable blend of basic insights.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment..



The key market players profiled in the report:



Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, Dystar Group, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Neelikon, Koel Colours, Chromatech, Goldmann group, Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs, and Pylam, among others.



Global Cosmetic Dyes Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Cosmetic Dyes market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Cosmetic Dyes market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Cosmetic Dyes market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Natural Dyes

- Synthetic Dyes



Solubility Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Water Based

- Solvent Based

- Oil Based



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Facial Makeup

- Hair Color

- Eye Makeup

- Lip Products

- Nail Products

- Toiletries

- Others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Hair color held a market share of 29.6% in the year 2018. Hair coloring is nowadays done in order to restore original hair color, to highlight the particular quantity of hair to make it more appealing. The elderly population are also using hair color for hair dyeing.

- Facial makeup market is expected to observe a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period because of the demand for beauty correcting creams, are increasing. The rising consumption of BB and CC creams has enhanced the market for facial makeup.

- Synthetic dyes held the largest market share of 56.8% in the year 2018. Synthetic dyes are developed from petroleum oil or coal tar derivatives. These are cheap, makes the color of lipsticks and nail paints luxurious, and are easily available. These dyes are harmful to the skin as well as for the environment.

- Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the second-highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the cosmetic dyes market. Cosmetic production and cosmetic dyes have shifted from North America to Asia.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Cosmetic Dyes Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Dyes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cosmetic Dyes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the Fashion Industry

4.2.2.2. Growing prospect in environmentally-friendly cosmetic dyes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory policies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



