Cosmetic Eyes Is Pleased to Announce They Have a Location in Bala Cynwyd, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Cosmetic Eyes is pleased to announce that they have an office located in Bala Cynwyd, PA. The Main Line office is located right next to the old office; so returning patients have no need to worry. They simply need to visit next door to find Drs. Marc S. Cohen and Nancy Swartz waiting to treat them. New patients will also have an easy time visiting. New patients should be on the lookout for the Tiffany Blue office building, located on the corner of Monument Rd. and St. Asaphs Rd. The address of the office building is 50 Monument Road, Suite 220, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004. Please visit the website for a map and directions to the Bala Cynwyd office or any of their other locations.



With Cosmetic Eyes, patients looking for Botox in Philadelphia will be treated with high-quality cosmetic surgery from two of the area’s most proficient surgeons. Dr. Marc Cohen and Dr. Nancy Swartz are a husband and wife team. They have worked together to develop ways to make their patients look their best. Patients repeatedly comment on how much time Drs. Cohen and Swartz spend with them. After a consultation with Dr. Cohen or Dr. Swartz, patients leave the office with a great understanding of their options so they are in a great position to make the decisions about what treatments are right for them.



What many people don't realize is that Drs. Cohen and Swartz assist each other in all of the eyelid surgeries that they perform. According to Dr. Cohen "it’s a huge advantage having two cosmetic surgeons in the operating room. We believe we get the best results because of our team approach". Dr. Swartz adds "of course you get the surgeon you choose to perform your surgery, but having another expert act as an assistant is a great benefit".



About Cosmetic Eyes

Cosmetic Eyes has been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen MD and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz MD have traveled throughout the entire country, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to best use their Botox products. The cosmetic surgery practices in Philadelphia and South Jersey uses products from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvederm, Dysport, Perlane, and Latisse. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Philadelphia and New Jersey come to Cosmetic Eyes to have their appearances changed because they will be given newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



