Cosmetic Eyes Receives Two Top Awards from Vitals.com

Cosmetic Eyes is pleased to announce that Dr. Cohen and Dr. Swartz have each received the 2012 Patient Choice Award and the 2012 Most Compassionate Doctor award from vitals.com, the online patient review website. Of the nation's 870,000 active physicians, only 3% received each of these awards in 2012. The Patient Choice Award is given to doctors who receive near perfect scores on their patient reviews. The Most Compassionate Doctor award is given to doctors who have treated their patients with the utmost kindness.



The cosmetic surgeons that perform eyelid surgery and Botox in Voorhees, NJ, Bala Cynwyd, Philadelphia, and surrounding areas, have received numerous Excellent-rated testimonials on vitals.com for their outstanding services. On the patient review site, patients shared their feelings towards their experience with Dr. Cohen and Dr. Swartz, speaking about the consultation and expertise that was provided. Dr. Cohen’s sensitivity and friendly manner towards a patient makes them feel comfortable during the consultation and procedure.



Dr. Swartz has also been praised on vitals.com, by a reviewer who said she was the best doctor she has ever had. “Dr. Swartz corrected a major dent on the right side of my nose with injections,” the reviewer said. “She saved me years of disliking what I saw when I looked in the mirror. The good doctor made me feel pretty in my old age, which I never thought this to be possible.” Many of the vital.com reviews can be found on the Cosmetic Eyes website.



About Cosmetic Eyes

Cosmetic Eyes has been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz have traveled throughout the entire country, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to perform Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery, Botox, and filler treatments. The cosmetic surgery practice has offices in Philadelphia, on the Main Line, and in South Jersey where the physicians perform treatments from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, and Belotero. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Pennsylvania and New Jersey come to Drs. Cohen and Swartz for facial rejuvenation, because looking their best gives them newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



For more information, please visit http://www.cosmetic-eyes.com/.