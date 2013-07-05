Cosmetic Eyes Swan Skin Care Sunscreen Products Now Compliant with New FDA Regulations

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Drs. Cohen & Swartz of Cosmetic Eyes does not just offer eyelid surgery in South Jersey and Philadelphia. The cosmetic surgery duo is pleased to announce their Swan Skin Care Sunscreen product line is now compliant with the new FDA regulations. Swan Skin Care Sunscreen by Drs. Cohen & Swartz has been designed to offer excellent broad-spectrum protection with an SPF of 30. It is non-comedogenic, which means it will not block pores, causing skin to break out. It is light, and the skin will not have a greasy feeling that occurs with some sunscreens. The products meet the FDA regulations that will be set by December 17, 2013.



The FDA will require all sunscreen labels to comply with new regulations by this date. The new labeling is designed to stop claims that mislead consumers and simplify the ability to select products which provide skin protection from sunburns, damage causing early aging, and skin cancers. The changes include:



- Limiting maximum SPF value on sunscreens to 50+

- Ban claims the product is “waterproof” or “sweatproof,” substituting “water-resistant” protection of 40 or 80 minutes.

- Ban use of terms “sunblock” and “instant protection” without FDA approval

- Ban claims of protection over two hours without FDA approval



Drs. Cohen and Swartz inform their patients that the SPF value represents the ability of a sunscreen to block UVB rays, which cause sunburns and skin cancer. They recommend that their patients use a sunblock with an SPF between 15 and 30 every day, winter and summer. An SPF 15 will block 94% of UVB rays. An SPF of 30 will block 97% of UVB rays. Higher SPF’s do not block significantly more, and they are often more expensive. For example, SPF 45 will block 98% of UVB rays.



There is currently no rating system for the ability to block UVA rays which cause aging changes and skin cancer. However, the term, “broad-spectrum,” means that both UVA rays and UVB rays are blocked.



About Cosmetic Eyes

Cosmetic Eyes has been recognized in Philadelphia Magazine’s, Suburban Life’s, South Jersey Magazine & Main Line Today’s Top Doc issues many times over the past several years. The husband and wife surgical team of Dr. Marc S. Cohen and Dr. Nancy G. Swartz have traveled throughout the world, teaching other cosmetic doctors how to perform Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Botox, and filler treatments. The cosmetic surgery practice has offices in Philadelphia, on the Main Line, and in South Jersey where the physicians perform treatments from Botox Cosmetic, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, and Belotero. Both surgeons, dedicated to performing the best cosmetic surgery, are always excited to have patients realize their cosmetic dreams. Patients from all over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and cities across the world, come to Drs. Cohen and Swartz for facial rejuvenation, because looking their best gives them newly found confidence and happiness in their lives.



For more information, please visit http://www.cosmetic-eyes.com/.