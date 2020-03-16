Cosmetic Laser Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2026 : Sciton, Hologic, Allergan , Cutera

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The global cosmetic laser market size was valued at $1,819.49 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 5,416.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026. Cosmetic lasers are used to improve skin appearance for the treatment of conditions such as facial wrinkles, skin irregularities, skin laxity, moles, excess fat, lumpiness, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and blemishes or acne scars. Moreover, it is also used for treating many medical conditions such as aging skin problems, age spots, fine lines, birthmarks, spider veins, droopy, dry, sagging eyelid skin, and dark circles. Further, it can also be used in uneven skin tone correction and texture, smokers' line, vascular lesions, and skin tightening.The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.



Scope of the Report:

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Cosmetic Laser Market for the forecast period 2019 - 2026 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

- Allergan Plc

- Bausch Health Companies Inc.

- Cutera, Inc.

- El.En. S.P.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh)

- Erchonia Corporation.

- Hologic, Inc.

- Inmode Aesthetic Solutions

- Microaire Surgical Instruments, Llc.

- Sciton, Inc.

- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



Considerable increase in the preference for non-aesthetic procedures and technical advancements in laser technology are the main factors that drive the market growth. In addition, increase in incidence of skin damages, surge in adoption of the non-invasive procedures, rise in medical tourism & changing lifestyles, and reduced procedural expenses propel the cosmetic laser market growth. Other factors such as enhanced implementation of aesthetic procedures, increased focus on body appearance among both women and men, advancement of laser technology, and high disposable income in developing economies fuel the market growth. Nevertheless, factors such as less emphasis of manufacturers on aesthetic devices, strict regulations by governments on the use of cosmetic lasers, and lack of reimbursement are anticipated to hamper the market growth.



In market segmentation by types of Cosmetic Laser Market, the report covers-

- Ablative

- Non-Ablative



Several advancements have been witnessed in recent years in laser and light-based devices, for instance, a new hair removal device called Soprano Titanium has been introduced by the leading players such as Alma Lasers. This device features new 4 cm spot-size Quattro 3D applicator handpiece, delivering three laser wavelengths: 755 nm, 810 nm, and 1064 nm to treat different types of skin.



In market segmentation by applications of the Cosmetic Laser Market, the report covers the following uses-

- Hair removal

- Skin Resurfacing

- Vascular Lesions

- Scar and Acne Removal

- Body Contouring

- Others



The market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, application, end user, and region. By product, it is bifurcated into ablative, non-ablative, and laser. By modality, it is segregated into pulsed dye laser (PDL), YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser (CO2), Erbium, Intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, and others. By application it is segmented into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring and others. By end-users, it is segmented into hospitals, skin care clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2019 - 2026. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the COSMETIC LASER market.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected growth rate of the Cosmetic Laser Market for the forecast period 2019 - 2026? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

- What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

- Who are the prominent market players dominating the COSMETIC LASER market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

- What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Cosmetic Laser Market during the estimated period?

- What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?



For more clarity on the real potential of the Cosmetic Laser Market for the forecast period of 2019- 2026 the study provides vital intelligence on the major opportunities, threats and challenges posed by the industry. Besides, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of some of the prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision, reduce cost and increase their customer base.



The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the Cosmetic Laser Market.

