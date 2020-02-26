Cosmetic Lasers Market Professional and in-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2030 by Top Key Players – Cutera, Cynosure, Alma Lasers, SharpLight Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Cosmetic laser devices are used for cosmetic or aesthetic treatment to improve the physical appearance of an individual. These treatment procedures work on the mechanism of selective photothermolysis, where light source emitting a definite wavelength is used to produce a thermal effect. The thermal effect leads to lysis of the cells, thereby causing the destruction of unwanted cells. This form of treatment is minimally invasive and bears several advantages over its conventional counterparts.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Cosmetic Lasers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global cosmetic lasers market is estimated to be over US$ 1,500 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Cosmetic Lasers Market are:

Cutera, Cynosure, Alma Lasers, SharpLight Technologies, Aerolase, Syneron Medical, Sciton, Solta Medical, Lumenis Ltd and El.En. S.P.Aamong others.



The continual growth of the cosmetic lasers market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products which are extensively used to improve physical appearance of patients. Moreover, the growing demand for cosmetic treatments and therapies across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global cosmetic lasers market between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. The Anglia Ruskin University, based in England, has entered into an agreement with Allergen Inc., a cosmetic lasers company, to develop educational program for practicing physicians in the Asia Pacific region on facial aesthetics.



Over the years, the emergence of medical tourism as a popular and profitable industry has played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the global cosmetic lasers industry. Several countries, namely India, Turkey, Thailand, Brazil and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to global medical tourism industry. Multiple factors have been responsible for attracting patients to tour worldwide for medical treatments. Cost effectiveness, availability of personalized and tailor-made services, better facilities, convenience, and advanced technologies have been vital in contributing to the medical travel facilities. In 2017, it was estimated that the total number of medical tourists across all countries was a staggering 14-16 million.



Major Applications of Cosmetic Lasers Market covered are:

Hair Removal

Vascular Lesions

Body Contouring

Skin Resurfacing

Scar & Acne Removal



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Cosmetic Lasers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cosmetic Lasers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cosmetic Lasers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cosmetic Lasers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cosmetic Lasers Market Size

2.2 Cosmetic Lasers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cosmetic Lasers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cosmetic Lasers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cosmetic Lasers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cosmetic Lasers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cosmetic Lasers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cosmetic Lasers Revenue by Product

4.3 Cosmetic Lasers Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cosmetic Lasers Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Cosmetic Lasers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



